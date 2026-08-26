New Illinois law establishes rules for electronic bikes, scooters

New rules governing who can use electronic bikes and scooters, including where and how fast they go, will go into effect next year following Gov. JB Pritzker's signature on Wednesday.

Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3484 which establishes regulations on "micromobility" transportation that include age requirements, speed limits and rules on where they can be operated. The bill takes effect Jan. 1.

"Technology is evolving, providing expanded mobility options for our neighbors through the rise in popularity of e-bikes and scooters," bill sponsor Sen. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), said in a statement. "But without clear regulations for these devices, we are seeing increased injuries and accidents - jeopardizing community safety."

The bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support on June 1 following several amendments throughout the spring session.

The new law was one of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias' top priorities during the legislative session. The Chicago mayoral candidate said unregulated micromobility devices have become a problem in the city.

"As these high-powered devices become faster and more common on our streets and sidewalks, the stakes are simply too high to leave them unregulated and outpacing public safety," Giannoulias said in a statement. "This law brings accountability and common-sense safety standards to our roads while helping prevent serious injuries and ensuring riders, parents and communities understand how to safely share the road."

The state already has some regulations for low-speed electric bikes and scooters, but regulation often varies at the local level. The bill creates new statewide standards for high-speed electric bikes and scooters, electric motor bikes, and electric unicycles and skateboards.

"Municipal leaders have been responding in real time as new electric devices appear on local streets, sidewalks and bike paths," Illinois Municipal League CEO Brad Cole said in a statement. "A statewide framework gives communities greater consistency while providing local officials and law enforcement with clearer guidance."

Law enforcement groups were also in support of the bill.



What's changing?

It creates a new tier of regulations for "high-speed" e-bikes, which have electric motors and can travel faster than 28 mph. Those would be regulated similarly to motorcycles and require users to have a driver's license, insurance, an ownership title and register the vehicle with the state. They also must be driven on roads.

"Low-speed" e-bikes are already regulated by the state, but the law creates new tiers that govern how old a person must be to drive them. Drivers must be 15 years old to operate a Class 1 pedal-assist bike that travels up to 20 mph, such as Chicago's Divvy Bikes, and a Class 2 motor-powered bike that doesn't have to be pedaled. People must be 16 years old to drive pedal-assist bikes that can travel up to 28 mph.

All low-speed e-bikes can be used on streets, bike lanes, paths and trails, but not on sidewalks.

Some high-speed electric scooters can reach speeds of 50 mph, but the new regulations limit riders to traveling up to 28 mph. Riders would be allowed to operate them on paths, bike lanes, roads with speed limits up to 35 mph, or roads with higher speed limits if there is a bike lane. Users must be 16 years old.

Low-speed electric scooters that top out at 20 mph would also be allowed on paths, bike lanes, and roads by users who are at least 16 years old, down from 18 years old in current law.

Battery-powered devices designed for young children would be unregulated aside from a stipulation they must stay on sidewalks and paths.

Users who violate the regulations could pay fines and have their devices confiscated and impounded by the police. They are also subject to other existing traffic laws and penalties as well.



Safety concerns

Supporters of the legislation say the devices create a safety hazard for both riders and pedestrians because some can travel more than 40 mph and can often be found sharing space on both sidewalks and busy streets.

Several crashes involving young riders on e-bikes have made headlines this summer. A Crystal Lake 15-year-old was left in serious condition in August and was found to be the at-fault driver when he drove in front of a car, according to police. A 14-year-old was killed in July when he crossed in front of an SUV while riding an electronic dirt bike in front of Wauconda High School.

In Chicago, a 16-year-old on a Lime e-scooter was killed when he lost control and was hit by a semi-truck near the intersection of Western Avenue and Irving Park Road in early August. Two other teens were killed in accidents on e-scooters on the city's South Side earlier in the summer.

The Secretary of State's office plans to use a public awareness campaign to make people aware of the new law and will be updating driver education materials.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.