Illinois lawmakers approve statewide regulations for electric bikes, scooters, skateboards

New legislation in Illinois means new rules for electric bikes, scooters, and similar devices. Supporters of the legislation said the goal is to prevent injuries and fatalities, but some e-bike riders question the additional cost that would be involved.

Benjamin Rodriguez, who recently bought an electric bike, said he knows the responsibility that comes with enjoying a ride.

"For a lot of the bikers that are going very fast on these e-bikes, e-scooters, especially along the lakefront, make it dangerous for other regular cyclists, because most of the time they're just zipping along. They're not paying attention," he said.

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office said injuries and fatalities involving these types of devices increased 300% nationwide between 2019 and 2022. With that in mind, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said the passage of Senate Bill 3484 is a priority for public safety.

"Some of these devices have become faster, more powerful, and more dangerous than we could have ever have imagined, especially even just a couple of years ago," he said.

Right now, there's no statewide regulation in Illinois on high-speed electric bikes.

Senate Bill 3484, which was passed by state lawmakers at the end of their spring session, would require the owners of those devices statewide to only ride on the street, not on sidewalks, not in bike lanes, and not on bike paths.

Riders also would be required to have a valid driver's license, title, registration, and insurance for their bikes.

"That may be a little too over the top, because you're already paying several thousand dollars for these vehicles, but at the same time there needs to be some type of regulation to say where they could ride, how fast they could go, because they should be obeying the speed limits as well," Rodriguez said.

When it comes to electric skateboards, electric unicycles, and high-speed electric scooters, the legislation would require operators to be at least 16 years old, and go no faster than 28 mph on a sidewalk. Those devices would be allowed on bike lanes, bike paths, and roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph. They could only be used on roads with a speed limit of more than 35 mph if there is a bike lane.

Dr. Michelle Macy, a pediatric emergency physician at Lurie Children's Hospital, said she's seen minor injuries, but also severe ones.

"Head injuries that are severe enough that someone's lost consciousness and needs to have a breathing tube and spend days and weeks in the intensive care unit," she said.

The legislation now goes to Gov. JB Pritzker. If he signs the bill into law, or allows it to go into effect without his signature, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.