Teen killed in Wauconda e-bike crash with SUV

A 14-year-old boy was killed in an e-bike crash with an SUV in north suburban Wauconda, police said.

Waconda police said just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 500 block of North Main Street for a crash involving an e-bike and a Honda Pilot with serious injuries.

Police said they found a 14-year-old boy, who had been riding the e-bike, with critical injuries in the roadway when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the 44-year-old woman driving the Pilot and her passenger, also a woman, were both uninjured. The driver is cooperating and no charges have been filed, police said.

The teen has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.

"Our hearts are with the young man's family, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. Any time a young life is lost, it has a profound impact on an entire community," said Wauconda Police Chief John Combs in a statement. "As e-motos and other similar electric vehicles become more common on our roadways, we urge parents and riders to understand their capabilities, follow traffic laws, wear proper safety equipment, and recognize the serious risks involved."

Public officials have expressed concerns about e-bike safety, especially for kids and teenagers, especially high-speed e-bikes and e-motos. A bill is on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk to regulate e-bikes and e-scooters.