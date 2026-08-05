Family mourns Chicago teen killed in crash while riding e-scooter in North Center

A Chicago family is mourning the loss of a teenage boy killed while riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood.

Alex Blacio's family said they are grappling with the loss of a bright life cut short.

Police said, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the 16-year-old was riding an e-scooter north on Western Avenue near Belle Avenue when he lost control of the scooter, and was hit by a Freightliner semi-truck, which also was heading north on Western.

"When I was coming out of work, I saw a scooter on the ground, a young man on the ground," said Michael Manrique, who witnessed the aftermath of the collision.

Manrique said he got someone to call 911 and checked on Blacio.

"I tried to comfort him, telling him, you know, that everything's going to be okay," he said.

Police said Blacio suffered injuries from the collision and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"I still cannot accept that my little one is no longer with me," Blacio's mother, Maria Mizhqiri, said in Spanish.

On Wednesday, the family gathered at a memorial where the incident happened to remember the teenager whose birthday was coming up on Aug. 25, and who was set to begin his senior year at Lakeview High School this fall.

"Alex was an amazing person. He is an amazing person. He had one of the nicest, kindest souls that could ever exist," said his sister, Andrea.

Blacio's family said he was riding his scooter home from work at the time of the collision.

Relatives said they are still gathering information about what happened, but said they noted the lack of infrastructure for scooters or bikes on the road.

"There is no bike lane on this street. It's a very dangerous street," Andrea said.

Blacio's family said community support through a GoFundMe campaign and a vigil held Tuesday night has been overwhelming.

"Made us realize that Alex did plant really good friendships, and he showed them how to love," Andrea said.

The family is holding another prayer vigil on Wednesday night and for the next several nights.

Police said citations are pending in the collision and the investigation into Blacio's death remains open.