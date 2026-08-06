Teen boy on e-bike critically injured in crash near Crystal Lake, Illinois

A teenage boy was critically hurt Wednesday after his e-bike collided with a car in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Walkup Road and Dvorak Drive, right in front of Prairie Ridge High School.

They said the 15-year-old boy on an e-bike was going west near Dvorak while a66-year-old woman in a Ford C-Max was going north on Walkup.

Police said that for reasons they do not know, the teen failed to yield to the Ford while crossing the street and was struck.

The boy was first taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, but then by LifeNet medical helicopter to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago with critical injuries. He remains in serious condition Thursday. No further information on his injuries was available.

The 66-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured and police said she is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit is handling the case.