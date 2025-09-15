Gov. JB Pritzker expects ICE operations to continue in Chicago area

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he expects U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations to continue in the Chicago area as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration.

The governor attended a roundtable discussion Monday morning at Harold Washington College regarding how the immigration enforcement effort is impacting students.

Pritzker said students and families are genuinely afraid.

Just last week, an ICE agent shot and killed a man while making an arrest in Franklin Park, after federal authorities said the man tried to drive into agents, and dragged an agent from his car.

Pritzker criticized ICE for not providing more details about what happened.

"If this were the Chicago Police Department, if this were the sheriff's office in Cook County, if this were Illinois State Police, you would have had a lot more information already released, but apparently ICE is unwilling to provide the transparency that I think the American public and the public here deserves," Pritzker said. "I know that there is an ICE agent who was taken to the hospital; don't currently know that person's condition, don't exactly know what the injuries were."

Pritzker also addressed the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling for calm amid a rise in political violence. The governor said he has personally seen an increase in threats, but feels confident in his security team.

"I feel safe because I'm protected, my family feels safe because we're protected, but the truth is that the number of threats and the number of people who seem to want to engage in political violence has increased substantially," he said. "And I would like very much for people to just take a breath, take a step back, and recognize that there's political violence that occurs against people on both sides, on both parties, and our country would be a lot better off if people would see that democracy is really the method by which we avoid political violence."