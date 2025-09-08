Goodman Theatre offers commemorative gifts as new play "Ashland Avenue" premieres

The Goodman Theatre is celebrating 100 years in show business by giving back to its supporters.

This weekend marked the first performance of the theatre's centennial season, which kicked off with the world premiere of "Ashland Avenue." The new play stars Jenna Fischer, best known for her role in "The Office."

At the first showing of "Ashland Avenue," every audience member got a commemorative gift — and one person got a "Golden Ticket," or two free season passes.

The winner of the Golden Ticket was Goodman Theatre patron Maria Rozo.

Goodman Theatre: Ashland Avenue first preview ticket winner Maria Rozo. Goodman Theatre

"Ashland Avenue" is the brainchild of writer, director, and actor Lee Kirk, who also happens to be Fischer's husband. It centers around Pete's TV and Video, a fictional business on Chicago's Ashland Avenue — which of course runs the length of the city two miles west of State Street.

In the play, Pete's TV and Video has been in business for more than 40 years, and its owner, Pete — played by Steppenwolf Theatre company member and former "Eerie, Indiana" star Francis Guinan — is known for his commercials and his customer care. But he's struggling with his last store location.

"At the top of the play, you're grappling with two things. First of all, he's getting an award from the mayor for 40 years of being in business and contributing to the city — and at the same time, he can't keep the lights on," Kirk said.

Meanwhile, Pete's daughter, Sam — played by Fischer — is the heir apparent to the business. But she has other dreams, the Goodman notes.

"This hilarious and moving new play asks what happens when we step outside of our parents' footsteps to follow our heart?" the Goodman said.

Will Allan, Cordelia Dewdney, and Chiké Johnson also star in "Ashland Avenue," which has already been extended through Oct. 12.