Goodman Theatre to celebrate Chicago legacy businesses, inspired by play "Ashland Avenue"

Inspired by the play "Ashland Avenue" — which is centered around a beloved, but struggling local business — the Goodman Theatre later this month will host a celebration of real Chicago legacy businesses.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Goodman will host an ice cream social with ice cream from Rainbow Cone at the Alice Center, 170 N. Dearborn St., accompanied by stories from the owners of four of Chicago's most beloved businesses — Rainbow Cone itself, Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland, Clark Devon Hardware in Rogers Park, and Manny's Deli on the Near West Side.

The Original Rainbow Cone was founded by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp and his wife, Katherine, in 1926. Its first location was in a small shack on 92nd Street and Western Avenue in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

Four years later, the Sapps built a new location across the street, and Rainbow Cone remains to this day at 9233 S. Western Ave. Today, there are also locations on at 162 E. Superior St. off the Magnificent Mile, at 1750 W. Division St. in Wicker Park, at Navy Pier, in a truck outside the Shedd Aquarium, and in numerous suburbs — as well as Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan, and Southern Wisconsin. Rainbow Cone has also set up a truck at Lincoln Park Zoo, and at special events such as the Renegade Craft Fair in Andersonville.

Rainbow Cone is known for its five-layer ice cream cones — with chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (New York vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio, and orange sherbet.

Old Fashioned Donuts, at 11248 S. Michigan Ave., opened in 1972, and founder and owner Burritt "Mr. B" Bulloch, now 86, remains at the helm. The shop is famous for its array of homemade doughnuts and for its apple fritters.

In 2024, Old Fashioned Donuts was one of 50 small businesses around the country to receive a $50,000 grant for renovations through the national Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, a joint project by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.

Just last week, Old Fashioned Donuts got some national attention when Jason Kelce wore a T-shirt from the business on Monday Night Football — and called the shop an "absolute gem" in a social media post.

Clark Devon Hardware, 6401 N. Clark St., was founded in 1924 by William Walchak. The Walchak family owned the Rogers Park institution for 99 years before third-generation owners and brothers Ed and Ken Walchak sold to the store's team of 65 employees in 2023.

The hardware, rental, and repair store is known for its 11-foot tool-themed clock overlooking the intersection of Clark Street and Devon Avenue — with wrenches for hands and a spinning saw blade in the center.

Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen, at 1141 S. Jefferson St., dates back to 1942 — when brothers Jack and Charlie Raskin opened a cafeteria-style restaurant at Halsted and Van Buren streets in the Greektown area. The brothers later split, and Jack Raskin opened Manny's in its current location in 1964, according to published reports.

Manny's is famous for its classic Jewish deli fare — stacked corned beef, brisket, pastrami and hard salami sandwiches, potato pancakes, knish and kishke, and fresh bagels. It is also known as a gathering spot for politicians on the campaign trail — whether on the local, state, or national level.

The fourth generation of the Raskin family now runs Manny's.

Following the ice cream social and presentations on Sept. 27 will be a performance of the play "Ashland Avenue" in the Albert Theatre at the Goodman. The new play stars Jenna Fischer, best known for her role in "The Office."

"Ashland Avenue" is the brainchild of writer, director, and actor Lee Kirk, who also happens to be Fischer's husband. It centers around Pete's TV and Video, a fictional business on Chicago's Ashland Avenue — which of course runs the length of the city two miles west of State Street.

In the play, Pete's TV and Video has been in business for more than 40 years, and its owner, Pete — played by Steppenwolf Theatre company member and former "Eerie, Indiana" star Francis Guinan — is known for his commercials and his customer care. But he's struggling with his last store location.

Meanwhile, Pete's daughter, Sam — played by Fischer — is the heir apparent to the business. But she has other dreams, the Goodman notes.

You won't really find Pete's TV and Video on Ashland Avenue in Chicago. But Preservation Chicago emphasized a need to support real independent Chicago legacy businesses — noting that many have closed or found their futures in jeopardy over the years.

Among businesses that did not make it, Preservation Chicago noted that Dinkel's Bakery in Lakeview closed in 2022 shortly after its 100th anniversary, and Schaller's Pump in Bridgeport closed in 2017 after 136 years.

Legacy businesses generate fierce loyalty among customers who return even after moving out of the neighborhood, visits from tourists seeking authentic Chicago experiences, a strong employment base, and local ownership that keeps profits in the city, Preservation Chicago noted.