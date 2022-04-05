Dinkel's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue to close after 100 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dinkel's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue in West Lakeview will be going out of business at the end of the month.

The bakery, at 3329 N. Lincoln Ave., confirmed it will close permanently on April 30. Dinkel's has been family-owned for a century and the owner now wants to retire.

Joseph K. Dinkel, an immigrant from southern Bavaria, Germany, opened a small bakeshop in Chicago in 1922 with the help of his wife, Antonie, current owner Luke Karl wrote on the bakery's website. Joseph did the baking in the back, while Antonie made the sales in front.

The bakery expanded in its current location in 1932. The couple's son, Norman Dinkel Sr., came into the business around the same time, and his son, Norman Dinkel Jr., in turn took over in the early 1970s.

Norman Jr.'s daughter, Sandgren, and husband Luke Karl now run the bakery.

On its website, Dinkel's says it is taking orders for lamb and egg cakes for Easter, which will be available to pick up April 9-16.