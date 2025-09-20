Watch CBS News
Local News

Goodman Theatre hosting "A Christmas Carol" casting call

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Goodman Theatre is looking for its next Tiny Tim for this year's "A Christmas Carol" production.

At 8:30 a.m., the theatre hosted open auditions for kids ages 5 to 17 years old. This will be the local theatre's 48th annual production of  "A Christmas Carol." 

Organizers said during the audition,  performers will recite a poem or monologue for one minute or less, and perform one verse of a song, preferably a traditional holiday song or Christmas carol. This will be a cappella. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue