Goodman Theatre hosting "A Christmas Carol" casting call

The Goodman Theatre is looking for its next Tiny Tim for this year's "A Christmas Carol" production.

At 8:30 a.m., the theatre hosted open auditions for kids ages 5 to 17 years old. This will be the local theatre's 48th annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

Organizers said during the audition, performers will recite a poem or monologue for one minute or less, and perform one verse of a song, preferably a traditional holiday song or Christmas carol. This will be a cappella.