Hart helps lead Golden Knights to 4-3 shootout win over Blackhawks

Pavel Dorofeyev and Shea Theodore scored in a shootout Tuesday night to make Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart's anticipated debut a success, giving Vegas a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights entered 1-8 in games decided after regulation.

Braeden Bowman forced overtime for the Golden Knights when he put in his own rebound with 2:28 left in the third period.

Bowman and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist. Ben Hutton also scored and Theodore had two assists. Hart stopped 27 shots, including six in overtime.

AVALANCHE 3, CANUCKS 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored two more goals and Gabriel Landeskog had two assists, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Brock Nelson also scored as Colorado improved to 14-0-3 in its last 17 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 11 saves after Scott Wedgewood departed in the second period with an upper-body injury.

It's the second-longest point streak for the Avalanche in franchise history, trailing a 17-0-2 stretch during the 2021-22 season.

CAPITALS 3, KINGS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Logan Thompson made 24 saves in the Washington Capitals' fifth straight victory, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Kings.

Tom Wilson scored his 16th goal and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Caps, whose 8-1-0 surge since mid-November has moved them into a first-place tie atop the Metropolitan Division with Carolina, which has two games in hand.

Aliaksei Protas added an empty-net goal for Washington, which opened a California road trip featuring three games in four nights by sweeping its season series with Los Angeles.

ISLANDERS 2, LIGHTNING 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored to lead the New York Islanders past Tampa Bay, ending the Lightning's seven-game winning streak.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for his eighth win of the season as the Islanders snapped a three-game skid.

Dominic James scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for the Lightning, who lead the Atlantic Division.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Stecher and Scott Laughton both got their first goals of the season, Dakota Joshua added a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Florida Panthers.

Bobby McMann had two assists for the Leafs, who have won three of their last four, and John Tavares added an empty-netter with 18.6 seconds left.

Sam Reinhart got his 14th of the season, a short-handed score in the second period for Florida. But Laughton scored with 7:42 left to restore the two-goal edge for the Leafs.

NASHVILLE 5, FLAMES 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt each scored their first NHL goal, Juuse Saros made 27 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames 5-1.

Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Nicolas Hague had a pair of assists for the Predators, winners of three of four.

Morgan Frost scored and Devin Cooley and Dustin Wolf combined for 23 saves for Calgary, which concluded a five-game road trip 2-2-1.

RANGERS 3, STARS 2 F/OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored just over a minute into overtime and the New York Rangers beat Dallas, ending the Stars' four-game winning streak.

Gavrikov scored for the Rangers 1:09 into overtime on a backhand shot.

Carson Soucy and Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of their last five games. Artemi Panarin added two assist and Mika Zibanejad's assist on the overtime goal gave him two goals and three assists in his last four games.

RED WINGS 5, BRUINS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak by holding off the Boston Bruins for a 5-4 victory.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, helping the Red Wings avenge a 3-2 shootout loss at Boston on Saturday. James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot also scored, and John Gibson stopped 33 shots.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first NHL goal in his 15th career game for Boston. Alex Steeves had two goals, and Hampus Lindholm contributed three assists.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist each as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in a heavy-hitting game between two Atlantic Division rivals.

Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub also scored as Ottawa snapped a two-game skid to end a season-long seven-game road trip.

Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven provided two assists apiece, and Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.

WILD 1, OILERS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in just 10 games as the Minnesota Wild carried their torrid pace from last month into December, emerging with a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Jonas Brodin scored the lone goal for the Wild, who have achieved at least a point in 12 straight games. The Wild went 11-1-2 in November.

The Oilers have lost five of their last seven. Stuart Skinner recorded 23 stops for the Oilers.