GoFundMe launched for man with disabilities who was shot, wounded in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 21-year-old man with disabilities who was shot last week.

Chicago Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue at 6:38 a.m. this past Wednesday.

The family said the victim – identified in the GoFundMe as Jesus Rega, was waiting for a school bus with his father and his 15-year-old brother. Both Rega and his younger brother have severe autism, police said.

Family Photo

The family told investigators three or four people came up and shouted at them – thinking they were in a rival gang – but police said no one in the family has gang ties.

As of Monday, police were still trying to find the shooter.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can find it here.