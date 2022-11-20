Indiana man charged with attmepted murder after allegedly shooting at police in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- An Indiana man is facing charges after police say he shot at Glenwood residents and responding police officers Thursday evening.

Gregory Myrick, 64, is charged with two counts of attmepted murder of a police officer, according to the Glenwood Police Department.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a report of shots fired at residents in the area of Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove in unincorporated Cook County.

Officers who responded to the incident were immediately fired upon, officials said.

The suspect was on a ranch-style property with large mounds of dirt, various parked cars, farm equipment, and barns and stables.

Officers contained the suspect to prevent him from escaping the area. He was located and surrendered.

Myrick was arrested and taken to the Markham Courthouse where he was expected to attend a bond hearing Saturday.

Glenwood Police say he has no ties to Glenwood or the residents living at the locations of the shooting, and it is still unclear why the incident occurred.

A second person who was taken into custody was released after investigators determined he was not involved in the shooting.