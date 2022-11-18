Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at residents in Glenwood

GLENWOOD (CBS) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at residents Thursday night, according to Glenwood police.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at residents in the area of Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove in unincorporated Cook County.

A responding officer was immediately fired upon once entering the area as were additional responding units, police said.

The suspect was on a ranch-style property with large mounds of dirt, various parked cars, farm equipment, and barns and stables.

Officers contained the suspect to prevent him from escaping the area. He was located and surrendered.

A weapon and ammunition were also recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenwood police.