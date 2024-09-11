Chicago area man charged in connection with murder of liquor store owner

After a Chicago area liquor store owners is shot and killed, a community mourns

After a Chicago area liquor store owners is shot and killed, a community mourns

After a Chicago area liquor store owners is shot and killed, a community mourns

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a liquor store owner in Chicago's south suburbs on Monday.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the charge against Antonio Diggines, of Calumet City, on Wednesday.

The shooting at Emporium Liquors, on Glenwood Lansing Road, resulted in the death of Naveen Singh, 52, police said. There was an altercation that led to the suspect firing at least one shot.

Witnesses said they saw someone coming out of the store after the shooting.

A memorial was set up outside of the store to remember Singh, whom multiple customers described ad a friendly man who always had a kind word to share. A sign placed at the memorial outside of the store read "No more. Stop now."

The above video is from a previous report.