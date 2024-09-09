Employee shot, killed at liquor store in Chicago's south suburbs

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- An employee was shot and killed Monday evening at a liquor store in south suburban Glenwood.

At 6:45 p.m., there was an altercation of some kind between an employee of Emporium Liquors, at 339 E. Glenwood Lansing Rd. in Glenwood, and a gunman, Glenwood police said.

The gunman fired at least one shot and killed the employee, police said. The employee is described as a man around 50 years old.

Police have not said whether a robbery attempt was involved

Glenwood police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force remained at the scene at 10 p.m. Investigators were looking at the parking lot of the strip mall where the liquor store is located, as well as going to nearby businesses and homes with flashlights.

Police were also seen reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

They were trying to determine what played out when the shooter ran out of the liquor store after the shooting inside.

Glenwood police said there no threat to the community, but have not said whether anyone was in custody.