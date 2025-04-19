Watch CBS News
Former Glenwood cemetery employee charged with stealing over $114K in funeral expenses payments

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

A former cemetery employee has been charged after an investigation found she secretly pocketed over $114,000 in funeral expenses payments, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday.

Latrecia Marshall-Parris, 48, of Harvey, Illinois, was charged with two counts of continuing a financial crime enterprise, one count of felony theft, and one count of theft by deception/intent.

Sheriff's detectives launched an investigation after staff from a Glenwood cemetery reported in August 2023 that one of their employees [Marshall-Parris] had taken a cash amount from a family for a headstone, but then deposited a lesser amount in her employer's account.

Marshall-Parris had worked with families in planning funerals, including assisting them with purchasing headstones, which were often paid for in cash. She was fired from her position. 

The investigation determined that Marshall-Parris took a portion of the families' payments 49 times from April 2022 to August 2023. Over $114,200 was taken.

An arrest warrant was issued last month for Marshall-Parris, and she was taken into custody on Wednesday by Harvey Police and turned over to the sheriff's police custody.

She appeared in court on Friday at the Markham Courthouse, where she was ordered released from custody pending trial.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

