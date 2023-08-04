Watch CBS News
Glendale Heights Village President charged with disorderly conduct

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Glendale Heights Village President was charged with filing false police reports on two separate occasions, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Chodri Ma Khokhar, 66, was indicted on two counts of disorderly conduct by the DuPage County Grand Jury.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Khokhar. He turned himself into authorities later in the afternoon and was processed and released.

Khokhar on two separate occasions – the first on April 26 and again on May 12 - claimed he was the victim of an assault in a police report he filed with the Glendale Heights Police Department.

The report states, "an offense was committed, being assault" and that he filed that report "knowing at the time of the transmission that there were no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed."

"I thank the Grand Jury for their time and dedication to the rule of law," Attorney Bob Berlin said.

Khokhar is due back in court on Sept. 11 for arraignment.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 1:57 PM

