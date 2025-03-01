Girl Scouts stage mock trial at Chicago federal courthouse to explore legal profession

A group of Girl Scouts got the chance to be lawyers on Saturday, working with real attorneys and judges at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago.

About 25 Girl Scouts took part in Project Law. They were matched with a female attorney, learned about the legal process, and built a case and presented it during a mock trial.

Organizers said the program teaches valuable lessons to girls, even if they don't want a career in the legal profession.

"Some of these girls might turn into lawyers. I can tell you right now, some of them absolutely will. Others might leave today saying, 'Maybe the law isn't for me, but I have a voice, and I can use it.' That's the goal for today," said Project Law co-chair Jillian Burstein.

While Project Law is in its 15th year, Saturday was the first time they did this kind of court case simulation.

To make the simulation even more real they brought in actors from The Second City to play the witnesses.