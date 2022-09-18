Girl, 14, shot while inside vehicle in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl is wounded after a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said around 4 a.m., the girl was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 4400 block of South Wood, when shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the right arm and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.