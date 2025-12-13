Girl, 14, killed in crash on I-55 in Sangamon County, coroner says

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Sangamon County on Saturday afternoon.

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office said the girl was from Chicago and was a passenger in a car that was involved in a multivehicle collision on I-55 near the Clear Lake exit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the weather led to the collision, as it was snowing at the time of the crash.

Investigation into her death remains ongoing by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.