Girl, 13, shot and critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) --A 13-year-old girl was shot and wounded Thursday night in South Shore.

At 7:30 p.m., the girl was on the sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street, near Marquette Avenue, when someone fired shots.

The girl was struck in her inner left thigh and upper right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.