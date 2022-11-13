Girl, 12, critically wounded after being shot in neck in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of South South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m.

Police said the girl was walking when a dark-colored vehicle fired a shot in her direction – striking her in the neck.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.