Girl, 12, critically wounded after being shot in neck in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8900 block of South South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m.

Police said the girl was walking when a dark-colored vehicle fired a shot in her direction – striking her in the neck.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 1:10 PM

