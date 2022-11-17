Ghost gun, dangerous drugs found at home of convicted felon on electronic monitoring, authorities say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Sheriff's deputies this week found a ghost gun with ammunition, and multiple type of narcotics, while conducting a surveillance check on a convicted felon.

On Monday, Sheriff's Office Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators conducted a compliance check at the home of Charles Douglas, 35, in the West Side's Lawndale neighborhood.

Douglas was a convicted felon who had been placed on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on gun and drug charges, the Sheriff's office said.

At Douglas' home, investigators found a .300 Blackout caliber AR-style weapon with no serial number, along with 18 rounds of ammunition, the Sheriff's office said.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Investigators also found 1 kilogram of cocaine, 140 grams of heroin, 25 grams of Carfentanil, 21 boxes of Dormin, and 119 grams of an opioid concoction called "Grey Death" – which is a mixture of Carfentanil, heroin, and other opioids and is considered 100 times more potent than even fentanyl, the Sheriff's office said.

Investigators also found $11,858 in cash, the Sheriff's office said.

Douglas had been placed on electronic monitoring after posting the required 10 percent of a $120,000 bond that was set after he was arrested on drug charges in July, the Sheriff's office said.

He has since been taken back to the Cook County Jail.