List of rules for reopening after murder nearby has West Side gas station owner frustrated

Gas station owner frustrated with list of rules for reopening after murder nearby

Gas station owner frustrated with list of rules for reopening after murder nearby

Gas station owner frustrated with list of rules for reopening after murder nearby

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a violent murder outside a West Side gas station, the gas station in question is back open.

It had been shut down by the City of Chicago. But now, the owners have a list of new rules they need to follow to stay open.

CBS 2's Steven Graves on Monday dug into police data about calls of service from the business.

It was business as usual Monday at the Citgo station at Chicago and Hamlin avenues on the cusp of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park – after a brazen murder by assault rifle at the gas station earlier this month.

The crime led to the city closing gas station owner Ahmad Mohsin's business for weeks.

"I don't see how we're a detriment to the community," Mohsin said.

He is now frustrated with the new rules to reopen. One requires hiring what he calls costly armed security that must be present at the 24-hour business at all times.

"If someone is running with an assault rifle, looking to kill, right? I don't see how we could prevent that," Mohsin said.

The shop's closing prompted Arab American gas station owners to call out the city again on what they call unfair practices – shutting their businesses down over violations or crimes to stop violence.

"The security guard most of the time is going to call the police, like we would do," he said.

We requested calls for service at the gas station at 3759 W. Chicago Ave. Chicago Police data show 222 calls since the beginning of this year.

There was one previous call for murder in late April, and one person with a gun. There have been a little more than a dozen traffic- or auto-related calls and battery complaints.

"We've called on it - relentlessly for 177 calls," Mohsin said.

But 116 calls are labeled "community interaction." Chicago Police say that classification is new this year, and includes officers talking to community members or dispersing crowds.

The data do not show who makes the call. But Mohsin said most of those are the staff of his store themselves calling police for loitering or potential drug activity.

"Most of these are no-shows," he said.

In Mohsin's eyes, his business can be an asset in stopping crime.

"We've been there for 18 years - never have we had this much violence," he said. "The violence is happening everywhere."

The city closed another 24-hour business - a McDonald's about 4.75 miles due east at Chicago Avenue and State Street – after the mass shooting there that killed two people and injured seven others last week. In that case, the city cited hazardous electrical issues.

"I don't know what needs to be changed, but there is something broken in the system," Mohsin said.

Mohsin says if the city does not show any progress in talking to them about concerns, he and about 100 other gas station owners plan to close and protest this summer.