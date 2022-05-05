'I have employees that want to come back': Arab American store owners say the city is targeting their business after a fatal shooting

'We were worried this would happen eventually'

'We were worried this would happen eventually'

'We were worried this would happen eventually'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Targeted with a rifle in broad daylight.

A man shot and left for dead at a gas station on Chicago's West Side. So, why is the business being closed down by the city?

CBS 2's Steven Graves explains why its owners are calling it discrimination.

Crime scene tape is still blocking off this gas station two days after the shooting. No one is being let in. It's closed and owners say they have no reason to be punished, based off of what is caught on camera.

On surveillance video, a man is seen standing on a sidewalk. Another man chasing him down with what appears to be a rifle. He shoots the victim at least five times at point blank range.

The man slowly dying in Suhail Assaf's Humboldt Park gas station lot at West Chicago and Hamlin.

"We voluntarily closed for two days to give the police time to investigate."

But that two days turning into even longer. Now that this orange closure sticker went up from the city.

"You have to ask for a hearing and it could take them five days for a hearing," said co-owner Ahmed Mohsin.

"I have employees that want to come back, I have no answer for them."

The sticker reads the shut down comes because of a violent offense occurring at the establishment. It is unclear if another car leaving the lot was involved. But the owners argue the victim was not initially on their property before the shooting.

"He's the same distance to the next door business. Why'd they close us," asked Assaf.

The American Arab Chamber of Commerce has a hunch. It said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a history of targeting mainly Arab and Muslim gas station owners as a crime deterrent.

Last September, multiple minority owners called her out for closing them down under the guise of what they call small violations.

The chamber said many have reopened. But now, about a dozen more closing complaints around supposed crime have come in since April.

Despite these owners adding security, surveillance cameras and helping police fight crime.

"Everything from panhandling, loitering. It's not on our property per say, but it's in our vicinity. We were worried this would happen eventually," Mohsin said.

Right now, there are plans for next week to have another public forum where other business owners will speak out. Ones who claim to also be victims of discrimination. CBS 2 is requesting data on any prior crime at that gas station.

The city's Department of business affairs and consumer protection said in this case, it followed an order by the police superintendent and they continue to work with gas station owners across the city on safe practices.