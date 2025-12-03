Watch CBS News
Gale Street Inn restaurant in Chicago's Jefferson Park reopens Thursday, new owner says

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle,
Vince Floress

/ CBS Chicago

A popular restaurant on the city's Northwest Side is reopening this week after closing during the summer. 

The Gale Street Inn, at 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave., will reopen its doors on Thursday after abruptly closing in June following 62 years in operation.

Last month, the new owner, Pablo Villabona, confirmed the restaurant's reopening. He later confirmed that the reopening will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.

The Gale Street Inn first opened its doors in 1963. In June, the restaurant posted a video of its interior with the text "It's been a heck of a run Chicago, thank you!" A day later, the restaurant followed up with a second Instagram post saying it had closed.

Despite its scheduled reopening, Google still has the restaurant listed as permanently closed. 

