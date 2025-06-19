Watch CBS News
Legendary Chicago restaurant Gale Street Inn closes in Jefferson Park

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

The Gale Street Inn, a legendary restaurant in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, has abruptly closed its doors, apparently for good.

The Gale Street Inn first opened its doors in 1960. Late Wednesday night they posted a video of the inside of the restaurant with the text "It's been a heck of a run Chicago, thank you!"

Thursday morning they followed up with a second Instagram post, writing they have closed their restaurant.

"Hiring and retaining quality staff has proven too tough for too long," they wrote in the post. "We are tired of sucking, we have standards you know. But overworking our existing crew is not the answer. There are simply too many of you and not enough of us."

They thanked their current and past employees, their guests, and their vendors, and apologized for the sudden closure.

"There is no gracious way to close a retail business and we apologize for the inconveniences in advance," they wrote.

Google had listed the restaurant as permanently closed by 11 a.m. Wednesday.

