Gale Street Inn restaurant in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood to reopen

A new owner said Tuesday that he plans to reopen the venerable Gale Street Inn restaurant in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The Gale Street Inn, at 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave., closed in June after 62 years in business.

On Tuesday, new owner Pablo Villabona confirmed that he is reopening the restaurant, with an eye toward early December. He said an exact reopening date would come at a later time — possibly by the end of the week.

The Gale Street Inn first opened its doors in 1963. In June, the restaurant posted a video of its interior with the text "It's been a heck of a run Chicago, thank you!"

A day later, the restaurant followed up with a second Instagram post saying it had closed.

"Hiring and retaining quality staff has proven too tough for too long," they wrote in the post. "We are tired of sucking, we have standards you know. But overworking our existing crew is not the answer. There are simply too many of you and not enough of us."