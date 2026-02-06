Vigil held for Chicago woman shot and killed while her baby was in the back seat of her car

A Chicago community came together Friday afternoon on the South Side, hoping for justice after a woman was shot and killed while her baby was in the back seat of their car earlier this week.

St. Sabina Parish is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 26-year-old Gabryel Ayers.

Friday afternoon, St. Sabina and her loved ones also held a vigil for Ayers, as Chicago police officers from the Gresham (6th) District held their roll call at the intersection of 79th and May streets.

It was a symbolic show of solidarity with the Auburn Gresham community, and a promise that police are doing their best to bring the people responsible for the deadly shooting to justice.

"We're here for you, we're out here," Gresham District Police Cmdr. Andre Poston said.

Police were joined by faith leaders and elected officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, who talked about bringing justice and change to the South Side.

"This tragedy continues to tear at the thread of the soul of Chicago. There's tragedies like this that remind us of how much more work that we have to do," Johnson said.

The vigil was held just steps away from where Ayers was shot and killed in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

"The people that pulled out automatic weapons on this very land that we stand on, ran up broad daylight and murdered Gabryel, are monsters to me," said Illinois state Sen. Willie Preston (D-Chicago)

Video shared on social media shows at least three people ran up to Ayers car and fired at least two dozen shots before getting away in a red car.

A 27-year-old man in the car with Ayers was wounded. Police found Ayers' baby unharmed in the backseat.

The shooting happened steps away from St. Sabina.

"When is this going to stop? When is it going to get safe again?" Fr. Michael Pfleger said.

In addition to the $10,000 reward offered by St. Sabina, Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"Think of her, think of that baby's face, think of that mother laying in that car dead, and I pray you don't sleep until you talk and tell what you know," Pfleger said.

The baby was not injured in the shooting, and is being cared for by Ayers' mother.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Gresham District CAPS office at 312-745-3641, or Cook County Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867.