At least 2 people shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood near St. Sabina

At least two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, just steps from St. Sabina Parish.

The shooting happened at 79th and May streets.

Sources said two people were shot and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately learned.

St. Sabina Church, where the Rev. Michael Pfleger has led antiviolence activism in the community for many years, is located about a block away at 1210 W. 78th Pl.