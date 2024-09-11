Watch CBS News
Funeral service scheduled for suburban Chicago student, gymnast Kara Welsh

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Family and friends will attend the funeral of a Plainfield student and gymnast who was shot and killed last month. 

Kara Welsh, 21, attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Police say she was shot and killed during a fight with a fellow student last month.

Welsh's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield. The parish's school says they are making some adjustments to prepare for heavy traffic.

Chad Richards, 23, was been charged with her murder and given a $1 million bond. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

