Funeral service scheduled for suburban Chicago student, gymnast Kara Welsh

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Family and friends will attend the funeral of a Plainfield student and gymnast who was shot and killed last month.

Kara Welsh, 21, attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Police say she was shot and killed during a fight with a fellow student last month.

Welsh's funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield. The parish's school says they are making some adjustments to prepare for heavy traffic.

Chad Richards, 23, was been charged with her murder and given a $1 million bond.