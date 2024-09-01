Watch CBS News
Local News

Suburban Chicago college student killed in off-campus shooting near University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Plainfield college gymnast shot and killed near UW-Whitewater campus
Plainfield college gymnast shot and killed near UW-Whitewater campus 01:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A southwest suburban student is dead after a shooting at an off-campus apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. 

Kara Welsh, 21, of Plainfield, died Friday night. 

Police say she was shot during a fight with a man she knew. 

Welsh was set to begin her senior year at UW Whitewater on Tuesday. 

The school ordered flags flown at half-staff in her memory and will offer grief counseling to coaches and members of her gymnastics team. 

Welsh was a standout on the vault and, according to those who knew her, so much more. 

"She's a phenomenal human being," said Ryan Callahan, assistant chancellor and director of athletics for UW Whitewater. "She was a great gymnast, 2023 national champion in the vault, a management major in our truly competitive school of business at UW Whitewater, a team leader, a community leader. Everybody who knew her and was around her is better for that." 

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting Welsh is in custody on multiple charges. Police have not yet named him. 

CBS Chicago Team
chicago-wht-600x600.jpg

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.