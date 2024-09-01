Suburban Chicago college student killed in off-campus shooting near University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A southwest suburban student is dead after a shooting at an off-campus apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Kara Welsh, 21, of Plainfield, died Friday night.

Police say she was shot during a fight with a man she knew.

Welsh was set to begin her senior year at UW Whitewater on Tuesday.

The school ordered flags flown at half-staff in her memory and will offer grief counseling to coaches and members of her gymnastics team.

Welsh was a standout on the vault and, according to those who knew her, so much more.

"She's a phenomenal human being," said Ryan Callahan, assistant chancellor and director of athletics for UW Whitewater. "She was a great gymnast, 2023 national champion in the vault, a management major in our truly competitive school of business at UW Whitewater, a team leader, a community leader. Everybody who knew her and was around her is better for that."

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting Welsh is in custody on multiple charges. Police have not yet named him.