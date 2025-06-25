Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral Wednesday for fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera

By Jackie Kostek,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Visitation held for fallen CPD Officer Krystal Rivera
Visitation held for fallen CPD Officer Krystal Rivera 01:48

A funeral will be held for fallen Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera on Wednesday. 

Services will begin at noon at the Living Word Christian Center, at 7600 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, Illinois.     

Rivera, 35, was killed on June 5 in the city's Chatham neighborhood during a tactical operation. Rivera was pursuing a suspect with her partner when investigators said he lost his footing and unintentionally shot and killed her.

The two men they were pursuing are now facing charges.  

Rivera was a four-year department veteran and a mother. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling described her as vibrant and fearless, saying she showed up to work every day ready to be bold and work hard and was dedicated to protecting others.    

Colleagues, family, friends, and members of the public paid their respects Tuesday evening at a visitation in the city's Montclare neighborhood. 

Tara Molina and Sara Tenenbaum contributed to this report.

Jackie Kostek

Jackie Kostek is a reporter and anchor, covering both news and sports for CBS2 Chicago

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.