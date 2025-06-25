Funeral Wednesday for fallen Chicago police officer Krystal Rivera

A funeral will be held for fallen Chicago police Officer Krystal Rivera on Wednesday.

Services will begin at noon at the Living Word Christian Center, at 7600 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park, Illinois.

Rivera, 35, was killed on June 5 in the city's Chatham neighborhood during a tactical operation. Rivera was pursuing a suspect with her partner when investigators said he lost his footing and unintentionally shot and killed her.

The two men they were pursuing are now facing charges.

Police Officer Krystal Rivera #19020

End of Watch: June 5, 2025



The Chicago Police Department grieves the heartbreaking loss of Officer Rivera, a courageous and compassionate officer who devoted her career to helping others and protecting our city.



We will #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/py3Zy0bRZI — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 6, 2025

Rivera was a four-year department veteran and a mother. Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling described her as vibrant and fearless, saying she showed up to work every day ready to be bold and work hard and was dedicated to protecting others.

Colleagues, family, friends, and members of the public paid their respects Tuesday evening at a visitation in the city's Montclare neighborhood.

