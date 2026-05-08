Funeral for Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew, killed in Swedish Hospital shooting, held Friday

The funeral for Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew is today, at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox church. Bartholomew was killed and a fellow CPD officer was shot at Swedish Hospital on April 25 by a prisoner receiving treatment after an arrest, police say.

Bartholomew, 38, was a 10-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. Alphonso Talley, 26, is now charged with his murder and the attempted murder of his partner, who CPD has not identified by name but said is a 57-year-old 21-year CPD veteran. Talley also faces several other felony charges related to the shooting and an earlier robbery that day.

His partner remained hospitalized on Thursday, but his condition has improved, and he has been up and alert, and able to respond to questions using body cues.

Prosecutors say Talley was arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a Family Dollar employee on April 25. He told officers that he swallowed drugs and needed medical help. Once inside Swedish Hospital, he allegedly pulled out a gun from beneath a blanket, shot Bartholomew and his partner, and then stole a hospital worker's badge to escape. Talley was arrested in a nearby backyard.

Bartholomew's funeral is being held at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church at 5649 N. Sheridan Road in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Questions continue to swirl about Cook County's electronic monitoring program, because Bartholomew's accused killer was out with an ankle bracelet on the day of the robbery and shooting. Talley has remained in detention awaiting trial on both the armed robbery and shooting charges, with a Cook County judge declaring at his detention hearing, "no conditions I can impose can keep the community safe from you."