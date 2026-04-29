Chicago students hold fundraiser for families of fallen officer Bartholomew, firefighter Altman

A Northwest Side high school is raising money for the families of fallen Chicago police officer John Bartholomew and fallen firefighter Michael Altman.

Cars were lined up outside St. Patrick High School for the coffee drive. Students are selling coffee and refreshments, with 100% of the proceeds going to loved ones of the fallen first responders.

Officer Bartholomew was killed in a shooting inside Swedish Hospital on Saturday morning. Firefighter Altman died from injuries after responding to a Rogers Park apartment fire in March.

One of the mothers of the students who created this fundraiser said she is proud of his effort. She explained that the students are using a new coffee shop at the school to host the event.

"I am very proud, and it just goes to show the character of the people from St. Pats," Anna Marie told CBS News Chicago.

Rocco Moroko, a junior, said these deaths hit close to home because his brother is a firefighter.

"I just know these families are grieving, and they can do much better with this money than we can," Moroko said.

School leaders said this event is about giving students a chance to make a difference while honoring those who served the city.

The coffee drive ran through 9 a.m.