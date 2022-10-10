Watch CBS News
Local News

Fundraiser held for 13-year-old shot in Pilsen

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family and friends are rallying behind a teen injured in a West Side shooting .

Axel Robledo, 13, was shot twice in the head while walking to a store with his family in Pilsen.

He had two bullets lodged in his brain and needed high-risk surgery to remove them. He survived the surgery but his family says he still has a long road ahead before he fully recovers.

His family held a fundraiser for him Sunday. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for the 13-year-old's medical expenses. The page has already raised over $11,700.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 4:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.