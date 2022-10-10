Fundraiser held for 13-year-old shot in Pilsen

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Family and friends are rallying behind a teen injured in a West Side shooting .

Axel Robledo, 13, was shot twice in the head while walking to a store with his family in Pilsen.

He had two bullets lodged in his brain and needed high-risk surgery to remove them. He survived the surgery but his family says he still has a long road ahead before he fully recovers.

His family held a fundraiser for him Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the 13-year-old's medical expenses. The page has already raised over $11,700.