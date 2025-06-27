Fulton Market visitors are being warned about fake parking attendants

Warning issued about fake parking attendants in Fulton Market

Warning issued about fake parking attendants in Fulton Market

The Fulton Market Association is warning visitors to be aware of fake parking attendants in the area.

The community group said they would "angrily" confront parking lot security guards at the corner of Lake and Justine.

Those fake attendants would charge drivers $20 to park on free streets.

According to the group, this occurs during the weekends between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

It is unclear how many people are involved in the scam.

Drivers are being advised that if they encounter a fake attendant, they should stay in their cars, lock their doors, and call the police.