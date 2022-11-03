Full City Council to vote Monday on Lightfoot's 2023 budget

Full Council to vote on Lightfoot's 2023 budget Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2023 budget is one step closer to approval.

Two committees signed off Wednesday on her spending plan and revenue ordinance.

The budget committee passed her $16 billion proposal for 2023.

Lightfoot originally planned to raise property taxes - but dropped that idea when aldermen would not support a tax hike.

The finance committee approved the mayor's changes to fees and fines charged by the city.

The full city council is expected to vote on the budget on Monday.