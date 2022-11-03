Full City Council to vote Monday on Lightfoot's 2023 budget
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2023 budget is one step closer to approval.
Two committees signed off Wednesday on her spending plan and revenue ordinance.
The budget committee passed her $16 billion proposal for 2023.
Lightfoot originally planned to raise property taxes - but dropped that idea when aldermen would not support a tax hike.
The finance committee approved the mayor's changes to fees and fines charged by the city.
The full city council is expected to vote on the budget on Monday.
