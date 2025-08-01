Watch CBS News
Freight train derailment disrupts Metra BNSF service in Aurora, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF train service has been halted near Route 59 in Aurora following a freight train derailment Friday morning.

The train agency said BNSF will have limited service from Chicago to Route 59. Outbound trains #1203 and #1207 will not operate, but trains #1205 and #1211 will accommodate passengers.  

The agency anticipates extensive delays and will provide updates as they become available. Customers are also advised to seek alternate transportation.

Passengers can check for updates through Metra's website

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update. 

