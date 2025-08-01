Freight train derailment disrupts Metra BNSF service in Aurora, Illinois

Inbound and outbound Metra BNSF train service has been halted near Route 59 in Aurora following a freight train derailment Friday morning.

The train agency said BNSF will have limited service from Chicago to Route 59. Outbound trains #1203 and #1207 will not operate, but trains #1205 and #1211 will accommodate passengers.

The agency anticipates extensive delays and will provide updates as they become available. Customers are also advised to seek alternate transportation.

Passengers can check for updates through Metra's website.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.