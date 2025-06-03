Watch CBS News
Police investigating possible freight train burglary on Metra UP-W line in Bellwood, Illinois

Police investigating possible freight train burglary on Metra UP-W line
Police were investigating a possible freight train burglary in suburban Bellwood, Illinois Tuesday morning.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene about halfway between the Bellwood and Berkeley stops on the Metra Union Pacific-West line where there was a visible police presence. Metra issued an alert that the train scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:10 a.m. was stopped due to the police activity.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a burglary in progress. Both Bellwood and Metra police officers are investigating how someone got into the shipping containers.

Boxes of merchandise were strewn across the Metra tracks.

The investigation forced trains on the UP-W line to stop for a time, but they are now moving again. Metra is warning that trains are operating out of sequence and with intermittent stopping due to the police activity. 

