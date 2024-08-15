Freight train burglary disrupts Metra service to and from Chicago's west suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Trains on the Metra Union Pacific West Line had to be stopped in Oak Park Thursday afternoon, while police investigated a burglary on a freight train that uses the same tracks.

Investigators said the burglary happened Thursday afternoon on a Union Pacific freight train near Lawler Avenue and Kinzie Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Several trains on both the inbound and outbound tracks were delayed, and at least one did not run at all.

By 4 p.m., Metra trains were back running.

The Union Pacific West line runs from the Ogilvie Transportation Center in the West Loop to Elburn.

Information about the burglary was not immediately available.

