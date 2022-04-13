Frank James, person of interest in New York City subway mass shooting, has ties to Milwaukee

MILAWUKEE (CBS Chicago/CBS New York) -- Frank James, the person of interest in a mass shooting on the New York City subway Tuesday morning, had ties to Milwaukee.

James, 62, most recently was reported to have lived in Philadelphia. But his name is on a mailbox at a specific Milwaukee address with a forwarding address to a P.O. box.

Witnesses and neighbors near the Milwaukee address said they were familiar with James. It was unclear when he was last in Milwaukee, but an online video showed he traveled from Milwaukee and through Illinois on Sunday, March 20.

The New York City subway attack happened around 8:24 a.m. Eastern time on a Manhattan-bound N train approaching the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The gunman fired 33 shots from a Glock 17 that jammed, preventing further injury, police said. Officials said 10 people were shot and 13 more were injured.

Police said James rented a U-Haul van that might be connected to the shooting.

Police recovered a bag filled with smoke bombs, hobby fuse, a hatchet as well as gasoline and a key to U-Haul van in the subway.

Police say a man wearing a utility vest strapped on a gas mask and detonated a smoke bomb inside the moving car.