Fox Lake couple arrested after kids and pets found living in squalor; father found with child pornography

Two parents have been arrested in Fox Lake, Illinois, after investigators found their children and pets living in squalor, and their father in possession of child pornography, police said.

After receiving a tip from an online cloud storage website that someone in Fox Lake had uploaded child pornography to their platform, Lake County Sheriff's detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the first block of Woodland Avenue on Aug. 14.

Sheriff's officials said investigators found the entire family living in the basement, with three children under the age of three forced to sleep on a cold concrete floor covered in urine and animal feces.

Several neglected animals, including iguanas, a bearded dragon, a turtle, and two dogs also were found in the basement. Some of the animals were near death due to malnourishment, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the children were placed in the care of another guardian. Lake County Animal Control took custody of the animals.

"I am very thankful our detectives acted quickly on this tip and ultimately were able to remove these children from horrid conditions," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. "This is another example of our team working tirelessly to keep our most vulnerable safe and out of harm's way, or to remove them from unsafe conditions. Children should always be the most cherished gift a parent has and we will continue being relentless in protecting our county's most vulnerable."

After analyzing the father's cell phone, investigators discovered child pornography on the device.

The father, 29-year-old Logan Jentink, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment, five counts of animal cruelty, and seven counts of possessing child pornography.

The mother, 23-year-old Sandra Zaluski, has been charged with three counts of child endangerment and five counts of animal cruelty.

Zaluski was released from custody after her first court appearance on Thursday. Jentink is being held at the Lake County Jail.