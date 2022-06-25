Former President Barack Obama drops by Presidential Center construction site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President and former Kenwood neighborhood resident Barack Obama and a surprise visit to Chicago on Friday.

Mr. Obama dropped in to see the progress being made at the future Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. He chatted with construction crews who have been busy at work laying the center's massive concrete foundation.

"I will come back periodically. I might even come here during the winter to check on progress," Mr. Obama said in a remark that got a laugh.

The Obama Presidential Center project is nearing one year since its groundbreaking.

It is expected to open in 2025.