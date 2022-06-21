Former Mayor Richard M. Daley back home, after hospitalization for "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley is back at home, nearly two weeks after he was hospitalized for what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event."

Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on June 8, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.

He was released from Northwestern five days later, and then went to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.

Tuesday morning, Heard confirmed Daley had been released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and was back at home.

Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event," and he is expected to fully recover, according to Heard.

"Daley and his family deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and prayers and again want to thank members of the CFD as well as Northwestern doctors, nurses and other staff," Heard said previously.

Daley, 80, served as mayor from 1989 until 2011 – the longest stretch of any Chicago mayor. His father, Richard J. Daley, served almost as long, from 1955 until 1976.

Before being elected mayor, Daley served as an Illinois state senator from 1972 until 1980, and as Cook County State's Attorney from 1981 until 1989. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1983 -- when he and incumbent Jane Byrne lost the Democratic primary to Harold Washington.

But Daley won the race for mayor in a special election in 1989 to finish the late Mayor Washington's term -- taking over for Acting Mayor Eugene Sawyer, whom he defeated in the Democratic primary. He was reelected five more times, in 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, and 2007.

In 2011, Mayor Daley surprised many when he decided not to seek reelection. Since retiring from politics, he has maintained a fairly low-key profile.

Daley was also hospitalized in 2014 after becoming disoriented on a plane on the way back from Arizona. He was in the intensive-care unit for more than a week.

