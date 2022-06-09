Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized after feeling 'out of sorts'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Retired Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley has been hospitalized, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Daley felt out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, Katten Muchin Rosenman law firm spokeswoman Jacqueline Heard told CBS 2.

Daley went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an ambulance Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department confirmed he went in an ambulance.

He was alert and talking with family members.

"He is thankful for the nurses, doctors, staff, and fire department," Heard said.

Daley, 80, served as mayor from 1989 until 2011 – the longest stretch of any Chicago mayor. His father, Richard J. Daley, served almost as long, from 1955 until 1976.

Daley was also hospitalized in 2014 after becoming disoriented on a plane on the way back from Arizona. He was in the intensive-care unit for more than a week.

