Former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty gets 1 year in prison in bribery scheme

Last ComEd Four defendant Jay Doherty sentenced to 1 year in prison

The last member of the so-called ComEd Four was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Former City Club of Chicago president and ComEd consultant Jay Doherty was sentenced to a year in prison.

Prosecutors said Doherty acted as a "front" for the scheme, helping hide no-show jobs for Madigan allies.

Prosecutors accused Doherty, former ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd chief executive officer Anne Pramaggiore, and retired ComEd vice president John Hooker of using their influence to reward Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011. In return, prosecutors said Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

All four "ComEd Four" codefendants were convicted last year of charges of conspiracy, bribery and falsifying documents.

Last month, Pramaggiore and McClain were each sentenced to two years in prison, while Hooker was sentenced to 18 months last week.

Doherty is due in prison Sept. 30.