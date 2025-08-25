Former Blackhawks PR manager speaks exclusively after lawsuit saying he faced discrimination, was fired for sexual orientation

A former employee of the Chicago Blackhawks is now suing the team — saying he faced discrimination and was fired because of his sexual orientation.

The allegation is now at the center of Anthony Filomena's federal lawsuit, about which he spoke exclusively to CBS News Chicago.

Filomena landed what he thought was his dream job with the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2022.

"For two years. I worked 60-hour work weeks," he said.

Filomena was a public relations manager, planned special events, and said he also served as a bridge to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I went to every networking event, business opportunity, every special event around this town," he said.

But Filomena is now accusing team officials of violating his civil rights — saying they discriminated and retaliated against him especially because he participated in a media interview about his experiences as a gay man working for an NHL team, according to a federal lawsuit he filed against the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

Filomena was interviewed for an article in Outsports, a website covering LGBTQ+ issues in sports. It was something he said he got permission to do directly from Blackhawks chief executive officer Danny Wirtz.

"I talked to Danny," Wirtz said. "Everybody said, 'Do it.'"

In the article, Filomena was asked how he felt working for the team in the years following the alleged cover-up of the sex abuse scandal involving former video coach Brad Aldridge and a player in 2010.

"I didn't say anything wrong that the public didn't already know," said Wirtz.

The article was published on April 29, 2024. Filomena said he was fired just four days later.

Filomena was asked what he felt when he found out he had been terminated.

"My life was over," he said.

Filomena received a termination letter from the team, saying he was fired "due to repeated instances of insubordination," and "violations of the attendance policy." It also said he did not seek the appropriate approval to do the Outsports interview.

CBS News Chicago asked team chief executive officer Wirtz for an interview, but he declined.

In a statement, a team spokesperson told CBS News Chicago: "Mr. Filomena was terminated for cause due to multiple instances of misconduct over a period of six months. He received multiple written communications outlining expectations including a formal, final written warning prior to his dismissal. His termination was solely due to continued misconduct and disregard for our company policies."

"I didn't do anything wrong," Filomena said.

Filomena gave CBS News Chicago a performance review, showing he was characterized as "on track" by his manager across each of his goals for the 2023-2024 year.

"Mine was positive five weeks before I got fired — a glowing review," Filomena said. "You can read it."

Filomena said despite receiving that review he began experiencing problems with a supervisor and reported him to the HR department for "hostile and aggressive actions," and as a result, he then faced retaliation for complaining.

Filomena said his firing by the Chicago Blackhawks has made it difficult to find another job in public relations.

"Now I'm just struggling to make ends meet and make sure that I don't lose my apartment and my dogs," he said. "I shouldn't have to be scared for my livelihood on a daily basis."

Filomena is the second person to sue the Chicago Blackhawks since last year. Nina Sanders, a Native American and consultant for the team, alleged harassment and sexual abuse on the job in her lawsuit.

The team also denies those allegations.