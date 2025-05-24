Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Bolingbrook, Illinois, teacher arrested for kissing, slapping 14-year-old student

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A former Bolingbrook, Illinois, music teacher turned himself in to police on Saturday, after an arrest warrant was issued accusing him of kissing and slapping a student.

Police said Brian Finn, 61, of Lockport, has been charged with two counts of battery, and was released on his own recognizance on Saturday. He is due in court on June 4 for a pretrial hearing.

Detectives began investigating Finn on April 8, after receiving a report that he had "inappropriate communication" with a 14-year-old Valley View School District student.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, accusing Finn of kissing the student on the lips, and slapping the child's buttocks.

At the time of the incident, Finn was a music teacher at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, but was relieved of his duties on May 5, after an internal investigation by the school district. Two other school district employees were fired, but have not been charged with a crime.

Police have not provided any details on their involvement in the case.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.