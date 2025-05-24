Former Bolingbrook, Illinois, teacher arrested for kissing, slapping 14-year-old student

A former Bolingbrook, Illinois, music teacher turned himself in to police on Saturday, after an arrest warrant was issued accusing him of kissing and slapping a student.

Police said Brian Finn, 61, of Lockport, has been charged with two counts of battery, and was released on his own recognizance on Saturday. He is due in court on June 4 for a pretrial hearing.

Detectives began investigating Finn on April 8, after receiving a report that he had "inappropriate communication" with a 14-year-old Valley View School District student.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, accusing Finn of kissing the student on the lips, and slapping the child's buttocks.

At the time of the incident, Finn was a music teacher at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook, but was relieved of his duties on May 5, after an internal investigation by the school district. Two other school district employees were fired, but have not been charged with a crime.

Police have not provided any details on their involvement in the case.